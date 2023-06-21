Air Control Entech (ACE), a remote technology specialist headquartered in Scotland, has received class approval from DNV for Hydromea’s revolutionary EXRAY underwater inspection robot for visual remote inspection technology. This paves the way for certified inspections of flooded spaces at offshore floating platforms, revolutionizing the inspection process and ensuring enhanced safety and efficiency in the offshore energy industry.

EXRAY, developed by Hydromea, is a state-of-the-art underwater inspection robot that combines advanced technology and innovative design to overcome the challenges posed by inspecting submerged areas. With its compact size, high maneuverability and real-time data transmission capabilities, EXRAY is set to transform the way inspections are conducted, allowing for swift and accurate assessments of flooded spaces.

