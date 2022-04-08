DHS S&T Report on 5G, 6G Tech
The Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has completed an in-depth study that gives interested stakeholders some insight into the ongoing rollout of fifth-generation (5G) networking technologies and the early development of the sixth generation (6G).
Titled “5G: The Telecommunications Horizon and Homeland Security,” the report’s forward-looking scan uses the current state of 5G technology to preview the expected development of added enhancements, such as 5G Advanced and the next-generation 6G capabilities. The report details relevant implications—opportunities, risks and uncertainties—for the U.S. and stakeholders across industry.