The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science & Technology Directorate (S&T) will host the inaugural Homeland Security Startup Studio 21: Converge, a start-up pitch and showcase event on Thursday, August 26 from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. ET.

S&T’s Homeland Security Startup Studio (HSSS) brings together entrepreneurs, mentors and inventors to form companies that accelerate and deliver commercial applications of DHS-relevant technologies from U.S. laboratories and research centers.

During this event, five teams will showcase their findings and efforts to build companies around technologies in the areas of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence and machine learning, cloud security, and portable detection devices. The teams will pitch to an audience of homeland security experts, inventors and venture capital representatives, highlighting market opportunities and plans for further development of the technologies and company growth. The audience will have the opportunity to ask questions and engage with the teams post-pitch through a series of networking breakout sessions.

The HSSS21 program took place over two phases. In phase one, 10 teams learned foundational entrepreneurial knowledge and skillsets to quickly assess potential use cases for their matched technologies. Now in phase two, the teams are focusing on forming an early-stage company, with five of the original teams working toward this goal.

For more information and to register, visit the event website here.

Like this: Like Loading...