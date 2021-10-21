The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has published a Global Positioning System (GPS) Receiver Whitelist Development Guide and a new release of the Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) Integrity Library to protect against the spoofing, or deceiving, of GPS devices through false signals. These resources advance the design of PNT systems and increase resilience of critical infrastructure to PNT disruptions.



The GPS Whitelist Development Guide presents a software assurance approach to addressing potential vulnerabilities and increasing reliability of GPS receivers. The guide addresses data-related requirements in the Resilient PNT Conformance Framework, which provides guidance for defining expected behaviors in resilient PNT equipment.

The PNT Integrity Library and GPS Whitelist Development Guide are available free of charge. To view more details on the DHS S&T PNT Program, visit: www.dhs.gov/ science-and-technology/pnt- program.

