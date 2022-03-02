Network Fish Finder Offers Revolutionary Accuracy

Furuno has unveiled the new DFF3-UHD High-Power TruEcho CHIRP™ Fish Finder for NavNet TZtouch3, providing fishermen the ability to see fish and bottom structure deeper and clearer than ever before. Furuno’s superior digital signal processing interprets the echoes from fish and underwater structures with unparalleled clarity, accuracy, and resolution, at unprecedented depths down to 15,000 feet. Capable of transmitting across low, medium, and high CHIRP frequency ranges, its high-power output translates directly into greater resolution and depth capability.

The DFF3-UHD is also compatible with the versatile NavNet TZtouch2 TZT2BB Black Box MFD.

The DFF3-UHD provides an incredible 2kW or 3kW of power output to a compatible broadband transducer, transmitting across a spectrum of frequencies to ensure the returns on your display come back sharp and clear at every range. It gathers more expansive and higher-quality data than traditional high-power dual-frequency fish finders, delivering significant advantages in signal clarity and target definition. This helps locate more target species, game fish and baitfish, even when they are tightly schooled together or near the seafloor.

With every pulse, the DFF3-UHD transmits and receives returns across a combination of Low, Medium, or High frequency ranges from 25 kHz to 242 kHz, showing impressive details from bait balls and individual fish targets virtually anywhere in the water column.

Other DFF3-UHD features include A-Scope, Alarm (fish, depth, and temp), and enhanced automatic cruising or fishing modes to suit your style of boating. A compatible high-powered CHIRP transducer is required.

For more information on Furuno's complete line of Marine Electronics, visit their websites at FurunoUSA.com and NavNet.com.

