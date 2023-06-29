DeepSea Technologies, an Al-led maritime technology company and energy efficiency expert, has announced that it is making a full vessel data set and DeepSea’s automatic model evaluation tool available for free to the shipping industry for the next 12 months. This is the first time that such tools have ever been made available to the public. These will enable innovation, research and technical departments with strong data science capabilities to start exploring AI.

The full vessel data set from the challenge will now be provided for use to researchers and technical specialists in the maritime industry and can be accessed via Zenodo, an open-source research database operated by CERN. DeepSea intends for it to help support the development of robust vessel models across the industry to enable the sector to cut costs and cope with environmental regulations.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...