The DEEP ecosystem, a state-of-the-art autonomous ocean habitat, has launched.

DEEP is a global firm that seeks to reshape our interaction with the oceans through cutting-edge engineering and technological innovations in subsea operations. At the core of DEEP’s mission lies the DEEP habitat, complemented by a diverse range of innovative submersibles, that enables scientists to operate at significant depths for up to 28 days continuously. Supported by training programs and an array of assets, DEEP is propelling oceanic research and exploration into a new era of scientific discovery. DEEP aims to transition humans from fleeting visitors to enduring inhabitants of the ocean.



