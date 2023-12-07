Danelec Adapts AI for Optimized Data Analysis

Danish maritime technology specialist Danelec has purchased New York-headquartered Nautilus Labs and its artificial intelligence platform in the latest of a spate of acquisitions in the maritime technology segment.

The Copenhagen-based maritime operational and safety technology company said it hopes to “carve a niche in the market, leveraging equipment expertise and robust analytics capabilities” with its acquisition of Nautilus Labs.

“We are looking to broaden our scope of impact. Not only do we get to build on the market-leading maritime analytics platform that Nautilus Labs has spent the last seven years building, but we are also onboarding a team of industry top talent,” Danelec CEO Casper Jensen said.

According to Danelec, the Nautilus Labs platform will continue in its current form, maintaining its customers’ services on the existing terms agreed in contracts. It also intends to develop new products and services by combining its onboard data capture with Nautilus Labs’ data analysis and machine learning.

“With the acquisition, Danelec is expanding its capabilities into the realm of vessel optimization. The combined suite aims to provide a comprehensive solution for fleet efficiency, incorporating shaft power meters, digital data capturing, and Nautilus Labs’ fleet performance platform,” Mr. Jensen said.

“With our installed base of 13,000 vessels, we feel confident that we are well positioned to commercialize Nautilus Labs’ technology platform.”

Danelec said the acquisition would not change its “agnostic” approach to developing its products, meaning its technology will be capable of integrating with any type of system.

“Our business model is – and will continue to be – technology agnostic,” Mr. Jensen said. “Our position in the maritime market is built on our open platform approach that is well known from our VDR business as well as our shaft power, and ship performance business. We don’t need to lock our customers in.”

This is Danelec’s third acquisition within two years, following their purchase in December 2021 of Norwegian KYMA AS, a leading specialist in digital monitoring of ship operations, and the acquisition of the VDR and MDE business of MacGregor in November 2023.

