Damen Shipyards Group has delivered a cutter suction dredger CSD500 to MAR Marine & Building Contractor LLC, a United Arab Emirates-based contractor. The dredger has been shipped from Damen Dredging in the Netherlands to Dubai. For its first project, the dredger will be utilized at the Al Hamriyah Port expansion project.

The standard dredger has been fitted out with additions boosting its dredging efficiency, such as anchor booms and a spud carriage system, plus the option to both enlarge and decrease the cutter depth. Other additions include an accommodation unit located underneath the operating cabin, plus a navigation and communication package.

After assembly, the CSD500 is ready to start removing 650,000 m3 of soil for the Al Hamriyah Port expansion project. There are plenty of other marine works planned in the region for the coming years.

