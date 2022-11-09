OceanTools Dye Detection System Completes Pipeline Inspection

OceanTools Ltd. are delighted to share video footage of the D8 DyeTector operating in the Caspian Sea. The footage provided by customer UBOC in Baku shows the discharging of the 20” pipeline hydro test water at a depth of 60m. A successful leak test was undertaken at stable pressure and temperature.

Shown in the video is the purge of the dye solution from the pipeline, carried out to check the correct functioning of the DyeTector. The excitation of the dye is clearly visible at the point where the purge water intersects with the ray of UV light.

Brian Hector, technical sales manager at OceanTools, said “We worked closely with the customer to provide the best solution for their requirements with the client choosing to use the D8 DyeTector along with OceanTools’ C-Dye 370 UV dye. The DyeTector and C-Dye performed flawlessly together, so another successful job and another happy customer!”

Ian McLeod, commissioning manager of UBOC, said “The original intent was to dewater into a purpose-built lagoon and then transport the pipeline hydro test water away to be disposed of. The cost of the lagoon would be $1 million. As we finalized the design and construction, we realized we didn’t need to add a chemical cocktail into our hydro test water, but we did still require to add a sea dye.”

“We looked into dewatering the marine pipeline into the Caspian at landfall, but the Caspian Region Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources would not permit us to add a normal fluorescent sea dye which typically is a fluorescent green, so we had to find a clear sea dye, and that is where OceanTools came to our rescue in providing not only the colorless sea dye but the ROV-mounted detection equipment.”

“OceanTools kindly agreed to supply us with a sample of the dye that was tested in Baku and found to comply fully with local rules and regulations as required by MENR. I cannot say anything but good about the advice in product selection, service, product, and detection equipment supplied by OceanTools.

The D8 DyeTector employs high-power focused LED light to create a concentrated beam that is tuned to a specific wavelength to cause maximum fluorescence of the dye. Detection electronics employ advanced amplification technology to amplify even the smallest amounts of fluorescence from the agitated dye molecules. DyeTectors are typically around 100 times as sensitive as the human eye.

Further details of the D8 DyeTector and the full range of leak detection systems can be found on the OceanTools website.

