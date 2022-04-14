XOCEAN, an international ocean data company, has appointed Shepard (Shep) Smith as chief technology officer (CTO) in the latest expansion of its leadership team.

Smith brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to XOCEAN with his background in hydrographic survey and new technology implementation, having served 28 years as a NOAA commissioned officer. At NOAA, Smith rose to the rank of rear admiral and was closely involved in advancing state-of-the-art hydrography and nautical cartography.

His 10 years of working at sea included tours in Alaska, the Pacific and the Atlantic and Gulf coasts, and four years as the commanding officer and chief scientist of the NOAA Ship Thomas Jefferson. In his final role with NOAA, he served as director of the Office of Coast Survey, where he oversaw the U.S. national programs in hydrography and nautical cartography. Smith also represented the United States at the International Hydrographic Organization and regional hydrographic commissions.

Smith will be responsible for propelling XOCEAN to its next phase of growth: developing XOCEAN’s technology roadmap, advancing the boundaries of USV tech and driving the technical vision for the business.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...