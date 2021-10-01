CRP Subsea is launching its new Motion Stabiliser technology, specifically designed to protect cables, umbilicals and flowlines from motion instability and damage from uncontrolled movement. Engineered to mitigate instability in both axial and lateral directions, the Motion Stabiliser design includes customizable fins that anchor into

the seabed, increasing overall resistance.

The Motion Stabiliser incorporates CRP Subsea’s established Uraduct and Tri-strakes materials and designs. It is supplied in two lightweight halves, which are banded together during pipe lay deployment operations, removing the need for a secondary installation vessel.

Learn more at: www.crpsubsea.com/motion-stabilisers.

Like this: Like Loading...