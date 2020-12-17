Crowley Maritime Corp. has awarded a Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship to senior Keith Baker at the Great Lakes Maritime Academy.

Baker, of Traverse City, Michigan, earned the scholarship based on academic performance, financial need and interest in pursuing a career at sea. A member of a family with a history of U.S. Coast Guard service, Baker is completing studies toward a bachelor’s degree in maritime technologies.

Baker previously gained experience as a cadet at sea on the Crowley-managed tankerAmerican Freedom transporting refined petroleum products in the coastwise trade.

Helping to develop the next generation of U.S. merchant mariners is of vital importance to Crowley, the maritime industry and the nation at large. Since 1984, Crowley has provided more than $3 million dollars in scholarship funding for more than 1,000 students. The company has also donated more than $2 million over the years to support other educational programs.

To learn more about the Thomas B. Crowley Sr. Memorial Scholarship program, visit www.crowley.com/scholarship.

Like this: Like Loading...