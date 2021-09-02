Corvus Energy Battery Selected for Crowley eWolf All-Electric Tug

Corvus Energy is pleased to announce that it has been selected by ABB Marine & Ports to supply the energy storage system for the all-electric tug eWolf by Crowley Maritime Corporation. The vessel will be installed with 6.2 MWh of Corvus Orca Energy battery, which will become an essential part of the complete integrated electrical propulsion system delivered by ABB.

“We are very pleased to be chosen by ABB for this project and we look forward to participating in the building of this innovative vessel,” says Sveinung Odegard, president of Corvus Energy USA.

“We see increased interest among the tug industry for all-electric propulsion systems. We believe this trend will continue globally due to the proximity to shore and opportunities to eliminate emissions within city limits and harbors. We participated in the first all-electric tug in Europe and are excited to be a part of the efforts by Crowley to build the very first one here in North America.”

“Corvus has an impressive track record with marine ESSs and extensive experience on board hybrid and electric vessels. I am pleased to have such a great team of battery experts supporting this breakthrough project,” said Dave Lee, senior account manager, ABB Marine & Ports Division.

Upon delivery, the 82-foot vessel will support shipping activities in Port of San Diego in California. The ship will be built by Master Boat Builders, Inc., in Alabama and delivered to Crowley mid-2023.

