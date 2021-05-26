Second Constellation-Class Frigate to be Built for U.S. Navy

The U.S. Department of Defense announced that the Navy is exercising an option of approximately $555 million to have Fincantieri U.S. subsidiary, Marinette Marine (FMM), build the second Constellation-class guided-missile frigate.

FMM is currently working on the detailed design phase of building the first-in-class USS Constellation. Construction is planned to start at the end of this year, with the frigate expected to be delivered in 2026.

The “Constellation” program was awarded to FMM in 2020, through a contract for the first-in-class frigate and the options for a further nine ships, as well as post-delivery availability support and crew training, with a cumulative value for Fincantieri amounting to $5.5 billion. The U.S. Navy plans to build 10 additional vessels as part of the program, for a total of 20.

Fincantieri succeeded in this high-profile tender, distinguishing itself among several major U.S. shipyards, thanks to a project considered as the most advanced and cutting-edge. The Group’s proposal is based on the FREMM frigate platform, globally recognized as the most technologically advanced, and the backbone of a 10-unit program for the Italian Navy which Fincantieri is currently completing.

FMM is the spearhead of Fincantieri Marine Group (FMG), which controls two other shipyards also located in the Great Lakes (Wisconsin): Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding and Fincantieri Ace Marine. The company serves commercial and government customers in the U.S., including the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Coast Guard. In addition to the Littoral Combat Ships program, FMM is building four Multi-Mission Surface Combatants (MMSC) to be delivered to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia as part of the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program.

