Ingalls Shipbuilding Awarded Combat Systems Contract

Global defense and technologies partner Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII) announced that its Ingalls Shipbuilding division has been awarded a contract from the U.S. Navy to begin the combat systems availability for the Zumwalt-class destroyer, USS Lyndon B. Johnson (DDG 1002).

During this availability, Ingalls will complete the installation, activation, and testing of the combat systems to ensure a fully functional system is ready to operate in the Navy fleet, as part of the Navy’s phased delivery approach.

“HII is excited to support our Navy colleagues in bringing this new capability to the fleet,” Ingalls Shipbuilding President Kari Wilkinson said. “As a dedicated partner in the construction and system activation of Navy destroyers, Ingalls is eager to leverage our shipbuilders’ expertise and modernized facilities in supporting the Navy’s future generation systems and platforms.”

The $41.6 million cost-plus-incentive-fee contract allows Ingalls to begin program management, labor, materials, and facilities to accomplish industrial efforts and fleet industrial efforts to support the ship’s combat system.

The DDG 1002 features a state-of-the-art electric propulsion system, wave-piercing tumblehome hull, and stealth design and is equipped with the most advanced war-fighting technology and weaponry. This ship will be capable of performing a range of deterrence, power projection, sea control, and command and control missions while allowing the Navy to evolve with new systems and missions.

