The NCSE Colors of Science Art Contest is open for submissions. NCSE invites artists of all mediums and skill levels to share their most inspired work. To enter, submit your artwork (no more than 10 entries) to conference@ncseglobal.org by Monday, October 5 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Contest participants should submit work that demonstrates their interpretation of how to experience the Earth in a new way through both art and science. Submitted work can reflect elements of the Earth, human-environment interactions, sustainability, ecosystems, environmental impacts, etc.

Learn more here.





