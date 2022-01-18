Collaboration to Propel Wave Energy to the Next Level

Eco Wave Power Global AB and Ocean Power Technologies, Inc., two publicly traded wave energy companies, announced they are working to utilize their complementary technologies and skills to accelerate wave energy projects pursuant to an agreement previously signed.

The companies will work together on several fronts, including knowledge sharing, joint grant submissions, and collaborative assistance in entry to new markets. In addition, joint solutions can be developed utilizing each company’s respective offshore and onshore technologies and leveraging OPT’s offshore engineering and newly acquired robotics capabilities in Eco Wave Power’s applicable projects.

Inna Braverman, founder and chief executive officer of Eco Wave Power, stated: “This is an exciting time for the wave energy industry, when two complementary offshore and onshore technologies decide to work together by combining their resources and expertise to enhance the global implementation of projects utilizing their technologies. I believe this collaboration will open the door to cross-industry knowledge sharing, as we understand that we are working towards the same goal. Our goal is to create positive impact by adding wave energy to the global renewable energy mix to address climate change.”

Philipp Stratmann, president and chief executive officer of OPT, stated: “OPT strives to be a leading provider of offshore data and power solutions and is constantly innovating to achieve this goal. We welcome the chance to incorporate our offshore engineering, deployment, and strategic consulting services with clean and complementary technologies. OPT’s knowledge and understanding of the offshore environment combined with Eco Wave Power’s track record of near-shore wave energy conversion (WEC) installations present opportunities to unlock the power in waves.”

