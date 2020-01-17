Restore America’s Estuaries’ newest partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency involves administration of the new National Estuary Program Coastal Watersheds Grant Program.

This program is designed to support projects that address urgent and challenging issues threatening the well-being of coastal and estuarine areas within determined estuaries of national significance.

This grant program supports the following priorities:

Loss of key habitats

Recurring harmful algae blooms

Unusual or unexplained marine mammal mortalities

Proliferation or invasion of species

Flooding and coastal erosion

Impacts of nutrients and warmer water temperatures on aquatic life

Contaminants of emerging concern found in coastal and estuarine waters

More information will be coming soon regarding a call for proposals. Check out the website for more information, including a more detailed list of the grant’s priorities.