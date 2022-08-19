Dominion Energy reached a major milestone in the development of the 2.6-GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind (CVOW) project by receiving approval from the Virginia State Corporation Commission (SCC) for the project to be constructed 27 mi. off the coast of Virginia Beach.

CVOW’s schedule calls for construction to be complete in 2026, when it can generate enough clean energy to power up to 660,000 homes.

CVOW represents a clean energy investment of approximately $9.8 billion and is the largest project of its kind in the United States.

The final order from the SCC affirms that CVOW meets all Virginia statutory requirements for rider cost recovery and the issuance of a certificate of public convenience and necessity for the onshore infrastructure.

The order also includes a performance requirement, but does not outline the details surrounding that requirement.

