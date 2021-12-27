Climeon AB has integrated the commissioned Heat Power System on board a Maersk container vessel. Maersk will begin evaluating the waste heat recovery technology’s potential for increasing energy efficiency and strengthening its mission to achieve a 60 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.

The maritime industry share of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions is approximately 3 percent. “Business as usual” scenarios would result in growth of GHG emissions by 20 percent or more by 2050, according to Mærsk Mc-

Kinney Møller Center for Zero Carbon Shipping’s recently published Industry Transition Strategy report. As the largest container logistics company globally, Maersk seeks to be a driving force in the decarbonization of long-distance shipping and logistics. The company has set ambitious decarbonization targets and has chosen to evaluate Climeon’s Heat Power technology as a part of this strategic initiative.

Climeon’s Heat Power System recovers waste heat, in the form of jacket cooling water and surplus steam, from

the vessel’s main engine. The recovered heat is utilized to produce electrical power for the vessel’s grid. This

carbon-free power source reduces the required electrical output from the vessel generators, which saves fuel and

reduces emissions.

The current system installed has the capacity to produce 150 kW of carbon-free power, which improves the Energy

Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) of the vessel.

Climeon offers a modular scalable system that can deliver 150 kW to 1 MW of clean-power output on a single vessel and can reduce annual CO2 emissions by up to 3,500 tonnes, equivalent to an annual fuel savings of 1,000 tonnes.

Learn more at: https://climeon.com.

