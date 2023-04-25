ClassNK Issues Guidelines for Ship Wind Propulsion Systems

ClassNK has released “Guidelines for Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems for Ships (Edition 2.0),” which specifies requirements for ensuring the safety of ships equipped with wind-assisted propulsion systems based on the latest insights obtained from involvements in actual installation projects.

As a solution for responding to the Energy Efficiency eXisting ship Index (EEXI) regulations and Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) rating as well as fuel costs reduction, the implementation of wind-assisted propulsion systems is progressing. When such systems are installed on board ships, it is expected to be effective in reducing CO 2 emissions, etc., by the use of wind forces. However, depending on the scale and specifications, they also pose risks to ships’ structures, the crew on board, and the surrounding environment.

To provide safety guidance for addressing these risks appropriately, ClassNK published the first edition of “Guidelines for Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems for Ships” in 2019 as a standard for wind-assisted propulsion systems and ships equipped with the systems and has performed plan approvals and surveys related to the actual installation projects.

The guidelines reflect the insights obtained from involvement in the actual installation projects and output of the latest R&D. The guidelines are updated significantly in the second edition.

The overall structure of the guidelines has been revised and organized into three parts: “Wind-Assisted Propulsion Systems,” “Base Ships,” and “Surveys,” and requirements have been refined and clarified.

The guidelines now provide a comprehensive overview of the points to be considered in designing wind-assisted propulsion systems and their installation on ships.

Furthermore, earlier this year, ClassNK released other guidelines to enhance the safety and operational efficiency of containers. In particular, the classification society issued guidelines for container stowage and parametric roll countermeasures.

