Silverstream Technologies, specializing in air lubrication technology for the global shipping industry, has appointed Claire Gardiner as chief commercial officer to oversee the company’s expansion across Asia and Europe. Building on the strong orderbook and pipeline for Silverstream’s proven efficiency solution, the Silverstream System, she will help the company manage its exponential growth while seeking new avenues for commercial success.



In her role at Babcock LGE, Gardiner held the position of commercial director, responsible for the definition and execution of the company’s commercial business plan. She managed the development, delivery and cost-effectiveness of all products and programs, maximizing financial returns and ensuring the company was recognized as a leading liquefied gas handling solution provider within the commercial marine industry.

Silverstream’s patented air lubrication system delivers a proven 5 to 10 percent net fuel and emissions saving, depending on vessel type, at a time when compliance with the International Maritime Organization’s EEXI and CII regulations are coming into effect in 2023.

Like this: Like Loading...