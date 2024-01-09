The Institute of Marine Engineering, Science & Technology (IMarEST) has appointed Chris Goldsworthy as its new chief executive. He replaces Gwynne Lewis, who is retiring, having been in the position since 2020.

Chris is a fellow of the IMarEST and former Cyprus Branch chair. He embarked on his career as an engineer cadet with P&O Containers, where he spent 16 years at sea, achieving the rank of chief engineer officer. He transitioned to shore-based roles in 2005 as a technical superintendent, and his journey has led him to technical, fleet, management and director positions. Throughout his career, he has overseen diverse fleets, nurtured strong teams, and provided strategic leadership to boards and executives.

The IMarEST is a registered charity and the international professional body and learned society for all marine professionals. It is the largest marine organization of its kind and promotes the scientific development of marine engineering, science and technology. IMarEST provides opportunities for the exchange of ideas and practices, aiding in the development and upholding the status, standards, and knowledge of marine professionals worldwide.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...