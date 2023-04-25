Cloud Ground Control, developed by Advanced Navigation, has launched its cellular micro-modem CGConnect. Using 4G/5G networks, CGConnect links any uncrewed vehicle to Cloud Ground Control’s cloud-based drone fleet management platform, enabling livestreaming, command and control from a web browser.

Cloud Ground Control is an SaaS platform that supports multi-user and multi-vehicle operations, making it ideal for robotic enterprises with a myriad of fleets for emergency, security, construction, asset inspection, agriculture and environmental purposes. The technology applies to marine surface vehicles, and CGConnect has highly scalable architecture that can be adapted to various platforms and robotic operating systems, including underwater vehicles.

