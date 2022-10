Cellula Robotics Ltd. has announced the acquisition of its Seafloor Drill Division by a confidential client.

The sale will facilitate Cellula’s focus on the development of proven, trusted autonomy as it brings its fuel cell-powered, long-range AUVs, Solus-LR and -XR, to market. The investment will also support the ongoing development of Imotus-S, Cellula’s latest AUV innovation for vessel signature measurement.

