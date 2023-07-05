Bureau Veritas (BV) has delivered an approval in principle (AiP) to Wah Kwong Maritime Transport Holdings, a Hong Kong shipowner, and Qiyao Environmental Technology (Qiyao Environ Tec), a subsidiary of Shanghai Marine Diesel Engine Research Institute, for a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project onboard two Wah Kwong vessels.

The AiP follows a joint study led by BV, Wah Kwong and Qiyao Environ Tec, which validated the technical feasibility of using CCS technology on existing vessels as a measure to ensure compliance with the International Maritime Organization’s Carbon Intensity regulation.

The analysis focused on two bulk carriers in Wah Kwong’s fleet and assessed the viability of using CCS technology to upgrade those vessels’ Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) ratings.

Based on the specific design parameters of the vessels, Qiyao Environ Tec developed a customized design of a CCS unit for the two vessels. The CCS unit has passed laboratory tests, achieving over 85 perent CO2 capture from the exhaust gas flow, and is being continuously optimized and upgraded. The system is based on an organic amine solution that extracts CO2 from exhaust gas before it is cooled into liquid form and stored in a low-temperature storage tank.

The study showed that CCS enabled the two vessels to remain compliant by upgrading and maintaining their CII rating at a C level until 2030. It considered all aspects of retrofit space, operational impact, CAPEX and OPEX, as well as the upcoming EU Emissions Trading System, to assess the future investment and revenue expectations for each vessel.

BV provided comprehensive support for the project, from vessel selection in the early stages of the project to the design layout of the CCS system on board and certification and cost analysis. BV reviewed the plans according to existing regulations and rules to ensure the safety of the vessels and equipment and validate that the carbon emission reduction targets are effectively achieved during the operation of the vessels.

The project aims to support the future commercial application of CCS technology in the maritime sector, providing a clear analysis to guide decision making by shipowners and related parties, especially for older vessels in operation.

