Teledyne CARIS Receives Canada’s Ocean Supercluster Award

Teledyne CARIS, a Teledyne Technologies company, is pleased to announce significant funding from Canada’s Ocean Supercluster award to develop software for remote operations survey processing. This is in alignment with the company’s leading AI strategy.

Teledyne CARIS’ project aims at three targeted deliverables:

The enhancement of its desktop-based product line to leverage the cloud to deliver consistent access for global users in every possible circumstance Support for remote mapping operations to underpin advancements in ocean robotics Infusing its passion for future ocean mappers with access to virtual training through the CARIS Cloud Platform.

The company has partnered with Ocean Floor Geophysics (OFG), a pioneering CARIS customer with vast experience using the company’s software with autonomous vehicles. This real-world experience (and location on Canada’s West Coast) made them an ideal collaborator, providing a national perspective.

In addition to OFG, Teledyne CARIS will be working with other stakeholders to assist with training, including the University of New Brunswick and the Marine Institute of Memorial University. Both universities offer CARIS software as part of their curriculum. Other stakeholders include CIDCO from Quebec and H2i, a consultancy from Ottawa specializing in Ocean Mapping strategy.

“We are excited to continue innovating in support of remote operations through the design and execution of the CARIS Cloud Program. Collaborating with Canada’s Ocean Supercluster is something we have been keen to do, and through the Accelerated Ocean Solutions Program we have found our platform. This project has special meaning to Teledyne CARIS as a Canadian endeavor with a global impact,” stated Andy Hoggarth, v.p., sales and marketing at Teledyne CARIS.

See the full CARIS Cloud Project award announcement from Canada’s Ocean Supercluster here.

