In a breakthrough advancement for sustainable maritime transport, Swedish tech company Candela Technology AB’s Candela P-12, the world’s first electric hydrofoiling passenger vessel, has successfully completed test flights in Stockholm. It is now progressing into serial production at Candela’s Rotebro factory.

The P-12 employs computer-guided hydrofoils to elevate its hull above water friction. When foil-borne at speeds over 18 kt., the Candela P-12 consumes 80 percent less energy than traditional high-speed vessels. This innovation addresses the primary challenges that have hindered the widespread adoption of electric, fast vessels to date: limited range and slow speeds due to the excessive energy consumption of conventional hulls.

During its first flights, Candela P-12 confirmed its top speed of 30 kt., a record for electric passenger vessels. With a range of up to 50 nautical mi., it is also the first electric ship with the practical endurance to cover most coastal transport needs.

Tests also confirmed the minimal wake, which opens up for exemptions from speed limits, as the P-12 will neither erode coastlines nor damage docks and moored ships, even at full speed.

In total, the P-12 is expected to cut costs per passenger kilometer by up to 50 percent, achieving a similar operational per-passenger economy as a hybrid electric bus.

