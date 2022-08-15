Brunswick Corp. has formed Navico Group, which will replace its Advanced Systems Group (ASG).

Navico Group will continue to be led by Brett Dibkey and represents a complete organizational integration between the legacy ASG business with two key acquisitions that were completed in late 2021: Navico and RELiON Battery LLC.

The newly formed Navico Group will be comprise numerous brands that serve the marine, RV, specialty vehicle and industrial markets, including: Ancor, Attwood, B&G, BEP, Blue Sea Systems, C-MAP, CZone, Garelick, Lenco, Lowrance, Mastervolt, Marinco, MotorGuide, Progressive Industries, ProMariner, RELiON, Simrad, and Whale.

Navico Group’s newly integrated operating model will be underpinned by the formation of four strategic business units with clear growth strategies:

• Power Systems – Developing energy storage, conversion and delivery solutions for a variety of end-market applications, including ICE generator replacement and marine propulsion.

• Digital Systems – Seamlessly integrating command-and-control experiences on- and off-board.

• Fishing Systems – Delivering the “ultimate fishing system” by integrating onboard systems that help anglers catch more fish.

• Performance Components – Building a portfolio of P&A products across multiple categories (fuel systems, lighting, seating, vessel stabilization, water management, etc.) that service multiple end-markets.

Navico Group will participate in all regions around the world under the direction of three regional presidents: Marty Bass (Americas), Ton de Winter (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) and Jarrod Sagar (Asia-Pacific).

