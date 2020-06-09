Kenneth J. Braithwaite, the U.S. ambassador to Norway, arrives aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD-7) November 15, 2018. (Credit: U.S. Navy, Travis Baley)



The U.S. Senate has confirmed Kenneth Braithwaite to serve as the next secretary of the Navy, following the November departure of his predecessor, USNI News reported.

Braithwaite is a retired Navy rear admiral and the current U.S. ambassador to Norway. The 1984 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy went to flight school and flew anti-submarine warfare missions in the Pacific and Indian oceans before moving to the public affairs community. He rose through the ranks on active duty and then as a reservist, ultimately becoming the top reserve public affairs officer.

In his civilian career, he worked for former Sen. Arlen Specter (R-Pa.) from 1997 to 2000 and was a lobbyist for the hospital and healthcare industry.

