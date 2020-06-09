Braithwaite Confirmed as Next US SECNAV
The U.S. Senate has confirmed Kenneth Braithwaite to serve as the next secretary of the Navy, following the November departure of his predecessor, USNI News reported.
Braithwaite is a retired Navy rear admiral and the current U.S. ambassador to Norway. The 1984 graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy went to flight school and flew anti-submarine warfare missions in the Pacific and Indian oceans before moving to the public affairs community. He rose through the ranks on active duty and then as a reservist, ultimately becoming the top reserve public affairs officer.
In his civilian career, he worked for former Sen. Arlen Specter (R-Pa.) from 1997 to 2000 and was a lobbyist for the hospital and healthcare industry.