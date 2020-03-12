Nuclear Radioactive Materials in the Oil and Gas Industry by Khalid Al Nabhani and Faisal Khan is a book that comprehensively discusses the TENORMs generated from various types of oil and gas processes and their associated adverse human health effects; effective TENORM waste management strategies; and quantitative risk analysis.

The book thoroughly investigates current knowledge, addressing the three main gaps identified in available studies: exposure to radioactivity; high-volume waste as a source of radiation exposure; and a lack of uniform, international safety regulations. The offshore space is covered.

Like this: Like Loading...