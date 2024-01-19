The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has made available its draft environmental review of wind energy areas offshore the U.S. Central Atlantic region.

BOEM’s draft environmental assessment (EA) considers potential environmental consequences of site characterization activities (e.g., geophysical, geological and archaeological surveys) and site assessment activities (e.g., installation of meteorological buoys) associated with issuing wind energy leases in the Wind Energy Areas (WEAs) offshore Delaware, Maryland, and Virginia.

The Draft EA also considers project easements and grants associated with each potential lease, including subsea cable corridors.

The public comment period for the draft EA runs through February 12, 2024.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...