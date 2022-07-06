The U.S. Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has released the draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) for the proposed Ocean Wind 1 wind energy project offshore New Jersey. It analyzes the potential environmental impacts of the proposed project plan.

The public comment period is open to August 8. The input received will inform preparation of the final EIS. BOEM will use the findings of the EIS to inform its decision on whether to approve Ocean Wind’s proposed project.

Ocean Wind proposes to construct up to 98 wind turbine generators (WTGs) and up to three offshore substations within the lease area, located 15 statute miles southeast of Atlantic City, New Jersey, with export cables making landfall in Ocean County and Cape May County, New Jersey. If all 98 WTGs are approved for installation, the estimated capacity range will be from 1,215 to 1,440 MW, capable of powering up to 504,000 homes per year.

Learn more here.

