Blue Robotics has expanded the WetLink family of products. The WetLink Penetrator (WLP) is Blue Robotics’ next-generation solution for low-cost, high-pressure, high-reliability sealing of electrical cables as they pass into enclosures or other devices. It’s rated to a depth of 950 m (3,116 ft.).

The WetLink Penetrator line now has cable gland sizes compatible with cables between 3.7 and 9.8 mm in diameter.

The WLP now comes standard on Blue Robotics’ BlueROV2, T200 thruster, Lumen lights, Newton gripper, Ping echosounder, and in user-assembled kit form.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...