Strategic Merger Yields New Maritime Solutions Company

ACUA Ocean and HydroSurv, two U.K.-based companies specializing in maritime autonomous systems, have announced their intention to merge, combining extensive expertise in the development and operation of unmanned surface vessels and associated technologies for marine surveying and surveillance.

The new company, to be named Blue Ocean Autonomy, will deliver turnkey solutions across a broad spectrum of capabilities, covering the inland, nearshore, and offshore sectors.

“In an evolving market, customer demand is shifting towards a comprehensive solution for trusted and certified USV systems,” said David Hull, founder and CEO of HydroSurv. “In response to this trend, we are excited to announce the intent to merge our two companies with a shared focus on accelerating the availability of these solutions for widespread commercial use, expanding our market presence and providing a better value offer to our customers.”

Blue Ocean Autonomy’s strategy will center around low- and zero-emission vessel operations, with a strong focus on sustainability. It will leverage both companies’ technologies—HydroSurv’s commercially proven electric and battery-hybrid Rapid Environmental Assessment Vessels (REAVs) and ACUA Ocean’s hydrogen-powered H-USV, being developed as part of the U.K. Department for Transport’s flagship Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC) program.

The merger will deliver a broad offering of both near-shore and long-endurance vessels. The vessels, ranging from 2.8 meters to 13.5 meters, will be used for ocean data collection, hydrographic, geophysical, and environmental survey and surveillance, and monitoring of critical offshore infrastructure.

“Our emphasis has always been on what is best for our customers,” said Neil Tinmouth, founder and CEO of ACUA Ocean. “This merger represents a natural progression of our vision and values with a company that is a strong cultural, as well as technological, fit. The new entity will undoubtedly be greater than the sum of its parts, establishing one of the most experienced and talented teams in marine autonomy.”

