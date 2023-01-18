Battery-Hybrid System Upgrade for DeepOcean Support Vessel

An option to request the installation of a battery hybrid system on board the multi-purpose support vessel (MPSV) Stril Server has been activated by ocean services provider DeepOcean.

The MPSV is chartered for two years by DeepOcean from shipowner Simon Møkster Shipping, which will be responsible for upgrading the vessel to include battery power notation in Q4, 2024.

The shipowner will install a 620-kWh battery system from Seam, a supplier of zero-emission solutions for the maritime sector. In addition to the battery system, the MPSV’s control and DP systems will be upgraded and an onshore charging system fitted. The upgrade will be carried out in Q1, 2024.

“We have set a target to reduce our CO 2 emissions by 45% by 2030,” explained Øyvind Mikaelsen, CEO, DeepOcean. “Reducing fuel consumption and emissions from vessels that we charter is an important part of reaching this goal. It is also a deciding factor when choosing which shipowners we wish to hire vessels from. We are very pleased that Simon Møkster Shipping has an equally ambitious strategy for reduction of carbon emissions.”

