Dr. Christopher Lavers has published a new edition of his best-selling book “Reeds Vol 6: Basic Electrotechnology for Marine Engineers” in the Reeds Marine Engineering and Technology Series.

He is a physics lecturer and subject matter expert in maritime and remote-sensing subjects at Britannia Royal Naval College, Dartmouth.

This book provides comprehensive coverage of the basic theoretical work required by marine engineering officers and electrotechnical officers, putting into place key fundamental building blocks and topics in electrotechnology before progressing to more complex topics and electromagnetic systems relevant to both civilian and military users.

This new edition has been thoroughly updated in line with guidelines, best practices and the many technological developments that have taken place over the past five years since the previous edition was published, as well as improvements and updates to the technical diagrams.

