Baltica-1 Metocean Survey Campaign Awards Contract

Barcelona-based LiDAR specialist Eolos has been awarded the wind resource and metocean measuring campaign for the Baltica-1 offshore wind concession off Poland.

PGE Baltica has signed a two-year turn-key campaign with the floating LiDAR outfit after a competitive public tender process.

The new campaign in the Baltic Sea adds another reference in the Baltic Sea for the Spanish provider, which successfully completed a similar campaign for Baltica-3 back in 2019.

The contract being executed with the measuring campaign is expected to commence in April 2022.

Eolos Sales Director Julian Harland said, “The decision to invest in a site-specific resource-measuring campaign is a clear signal along the path of developing their pipeline.”

He added, “We are naturally very pleased to be awarded such a campaign that will be a driver for the subsequent financing prior to construction, implemented via the strict application of the public tender process.”

