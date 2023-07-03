Triple Collaboration for Autonomous Ferry Operations

Norwegian ferry and express boat operator Norled, Remota AS, and Seam AS have signed a letter of intent to collaborate on the further development and operation of a control center for marine operations and autonomous operations of ships.

Remota AS is a joint venture between DeepOcean, Solstad Offshore and Østensjø Group. Its purpose is to fast-track the adoption of remotely managed services in order to drive down operating costs and emissions for the marine and offshore industries.

Seam AS is a leading supplier of zero-emission solutions to the maritime industry.

The three companies intend to build on Remota’s already-established control center for marine and semi-autonomous vessel operations and further develop this to include control of autonomous operations.

Through a joint control center environment, the parties want to share experiences, collaborate on technological solutions, and promote standardization. They also intend to utilize cross-functional synergies that benefit Norled and its customers, Remota and Seam.

