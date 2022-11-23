The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Brisbane is about to begin work for the nearshore beach nourishment trial off Maroochydore Beach, the Sunshine Coast Council said.

This very important project will use a method called nearshore nourishment, a process in what will be a first for the region. It involves importing sand from Moreton Bay and placing it in the water, about 300 m off the beach.

To do this, the TSHD is in the process of collecting sand from the Spitfire Channel and will transport it to Maroochydore Beach for release.

According to Sunshine Coast Council’s Environment Portfolio Councillor Peter Cox, Maroochydore Beach has been subject to significant erosion events over the years, and adding new sand from outside the region, such as the Spitfire Channel in Moreton Bay, could help nourish the area and protect it from further erosion.

“The trial will supplement the existing sand renourishment program that involves collecting sand from the Maroochy River and pumping it onto the beach,” said Cr. Cox.

Cox also added that although this technique had not been used on the Sunshine Coast, it is a well-established method that has proven successful for other government bodies on the Australian east coast, including the Gold Coast.

Like this: Like Loading...