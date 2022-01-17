The American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE) has extended the 2021 Awards call for nominations to Monday, January 24.



You can nominate a colleague who: has made an achievement in naval engineering; is an incredible volunteer; has contributed a lifetime to the naval engineering field; excels in fleet engineering, maintenance or logistics; or is an exceptional young engineer.



ASNE celebrates excellence by recognizing individuals who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in one or more facets of naval engineering. The prestigious ASNE Annual Awards Program honors professionals engaged in any of the many aspects of naval engineering, including government employees, members of the uniformed services, academia and the private sector.



Nomination guidelines are at: www.navalengineers.org/Awards.



Nomination packages should be sent to: Awards@navalengineers.org by close of business January 24.

Like this: Like Loading...