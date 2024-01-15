The American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE) will host Arctic Ops March 5 to 6 at MITAGS in Baltimore, Maryland. The theme is: “Capability, Presence, Protection.”

Without the capability to operate ships, comms, aircraft, and underwater tools in the Arctic and Antarctic, the U.S. as a nation will become a spectator. Achieving a sustained presence in the harsh and remote environments of the Arctic and Antarctic is incredibly challenging. The event will address how to protect the right of free navigation, natural resources, and a critically sensitive environment.

