Nominations are being accepted for the American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE) awards. The deadline is January 22, 2024.

Each year, ASNE celebrates excellence by recognizing individuals who have demonstrated exceptional achievement in one or more facets of naval engineering.

The prestigious ASNE Annual Awards Program honors professionals engaged in any of the many aspects of naval engineering, including government employees, members of the uniformed services, and those employed in the defense industry, in academia, or elsewhere in the private sector.

Visit www.navalengineers.org/Awards for more information.

You may email your nomination package to: Awards@navalengineers.org.

