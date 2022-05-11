ASL Environmental Sciences invites applications for its early-career scientist program that supports the oceanographic and limnological research community by lending, free of charge, a calibrated battery-powered Acoustic Zooplankton Fish Profiler (AZFP)–subject to availability in either the 125/200/455/769-kHz or the 38/125/200/455-kHz configuration)–plus mooring cage and battery for a three-month maximum deployment period, along with support from ASL’s team of experts.

This instrument loan program is open to early-career scientists and engineers, graduate students, post-doctoral fellows and others involved in oceanographic or freshwater work.

To apply to this program, send a summary proposal (maximum length of four pages, plus figures and references) of your study and description on how it would benefit from the use of the AZFP’s capabilities. The selection criteria involve a number of factors, including:

Relevance of the project: The measurements obtained should advance the understanding of physical and/or biological phenomena of importance to the aquatic environment.

Innovation of the project, including scientific merit.

The ability of the party to deploy and recover the instrument.

Proposals are due before June 30, 2022.

For more info, visit www.aslenv.com or contact Jan Buermans at jan@aslenv.com, +1 250-656-0177 ext. 125.

