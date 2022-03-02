The biennial Asia Pacific Maritime (APM), Southeast Asia’s maritime, workboat and offshore exhibition and conference, will hold its 17th edition at Marina Bay Sands in Singapore from March 16 to 18.

Supported by the Maritime Port Authority and Singapore Exhibition & Convention Bureau, APM returns as the first large-scale maritime trade event serving the industry community in Southeast Asia. It will feature six official pavilions with some 7,000 attendees expected to attend the event in person. The last in-person event was held in 2018.

APM 2022 will adopt contactless technologies to provide a safe environment for all attendees. In addition, all attendees will be required to undergo daily on-site complimentary pre-event testing (PET), which can return results within 15 min. Other prevailing safe management measures, such as full vaccination, will also be implemented to ensure a healthy APM.

