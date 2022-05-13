Artemis Technologies has designed and built a fully electric, high-speed, foiling workboat prototype, which has been demonstrated on Belfast Lough in Northern Ireland.

The 11.5-m vessel, named “Pioneer of Belfast,” is powered by the Artemis eFoiler system, which enables the prototype to “fly” over the water, using significantly less energy than a conventional workboat. The vessel has high-speed recharging technology.

Launched from the company’s research and manufacturing facility in Belfast Harbour, the prototype is currently undergoing sea trials to verify that its technical capabilities match those from the company’s digital twin simulations, ahead of the launch of Artemis Technologies’ small workboat range in May.

The company, which is a spin-off from the Artemis Racing America’s Cup team, has attracted significant U.K. government and private investment, and has partnered with Northern Irish organizations on a mission to help deliver a sustainable maritime future.

