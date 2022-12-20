Sustainable materials pioneer Archwey is partnering with The Ocean Race 2022-23, to raise awareness and inspire action to end ocean plastic pollution.

Every day, 8 million pieces of plastic make their way into the ocean.



As an official Plastic-Free Ocean Partner of The Ocean Race, Archwey will partake in key elements of The Ocean Race’s sustainability program, which was developed with founding partner 11th Hour Racing and is dedicated to restoring ocean health.

Archwey’s mission is simple: to rid the world of fossil fuel-based virgin plastic by developing sustainable alternative materials. Its BLUEWAVE is a thermoplastic derived from marine plastics, ocean-bound plastics, post-consumer waste and post-industrial waste. Collected at riverbanks and coastal areas, it gives new life to plastic waste that would otherwise end up in our oceans. 100 percent recycled and recyclable, BLUEWAVE can be used to make everything from coat hangers to pill bottles to furniture.

Archwey will collaborate on key elements of The Ocean Race’s work, including The Ocean Race Summits. Held around the world, these events bring together decision makers and ocean advocates to drive progress on issues affecting marine life and find new ways to safeguard the ocean’s future.

Archwey and The Ocean Race will also work together to highlight The Ocean Race’s One Blue Voice campaign, which has the ambitious goal of securing a Universal Declaration of Ocean Rights by 2030.

The Ocean Race 2022-23 begins January 8, 2023.

Learn more here.

Like this: Like Loading...