ATLAS North America Unveils New Side Scan Sonar System

Marine Sonic Technology, a brand of ATLAS North America – a leader in the imaging sonar market – is pleased to announce the release of The ARC Hunter, a low-frequency deep tow side scan sonar. The Hunter builds on the ARC Explorer & Scout family of products, providing high-resolution adaptive CHIRP side scan sonar, hailed by professional users as the most technologically advanced imaging sonar on the market today.

The Hunter utilizes the same technology but leverages a larger, heavier tow body paired with your choice of low-frequency transducers. This combination provides the user a deep tow long-range capability, significantly reducing the required search time. The Hunter’s operational depth of 200 meters makes it the optimal system for locating shipwrecks, commercial construction projects, oil and gas line surveys, and geologic surveys.

The Hunter is available as a single- or dual-frequency side scan sonar system. Transducers are available in the following frequencies: 150 kHz, 300 kHz, 600 kHz, 900 kHz and 1800 kHz, or in combinations of 300, 600, 900 or 1800 kHz. This sonar, when equipped with the 150-kHz transducers, is capable of ranges to 500 meters (1000-meter swath width) with an along-track resolution of 1.5 cm and an across-track resolution of 60.8 cm. Shipwrecks and underwater infrastructure cannot hide from The Hunter, which covers a kilometer of search area in a single pass.

Sergio Diehl, president of ATLAS North America, said, “Search operations are time-consuming and expensive. This sensor, with its high-definition processing and data quality, was designed to survey the largest ocean areas, thereby significantly reducing search times and substantially reducing operating costs.”

“Simply outstanding,” reports Tom Crossmon, who provides recovery, salvage and training services, following deployment and testing of The Hunter in the Great Lakes.

To learn about the ARC Hunter and its capabilities, visit Marine Sonic Technology’s official site.

Like this: Like Loading...