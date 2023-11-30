Aquapak Polymers Ltd. has won 4evergreen’s award for addressing recycling challenges, part of its Circular Success Stories, which celebrates breakthrough projects and can serve as inspiring examples of fiber-based packaging circularity and sustainability. Specifically, Hydropol, a water-soluble biodegradable polymer technology based on polyvinyl alcohol that can be extrusion coated or adhesive laminated as a film onto paper, which has been developed by Aquapak, has been recognized for its ability to address crucial recycling challenges.

4evergreen is a European alliance of over 100 manufacturers, designers, brand owners, researchers and recyclers who represent the entire supply chain and want to contribute to a climate-neutral society by perfecting the circularity and sustainability of fiber-based packaging. Its goal is to reach a 90 percent recycling rate for fiber-based packaging by 2030.

Developed and manufactured in the U.K., Hydropol is soluble and nontoxic to marine life. Products made with Hydropol are safe for existing recycling processes and are fully biodegradable, leaving no trace or harmful plastic pollution should they enter the environment.

Learn more here.

